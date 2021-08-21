Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.