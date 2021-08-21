Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist Securities

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.