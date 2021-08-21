Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $648,250.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

