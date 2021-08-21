AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $39,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. 458,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,947. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.