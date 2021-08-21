Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $32.42 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

