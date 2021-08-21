Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

