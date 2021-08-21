Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €116.32 ($136.85) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €110.82.

