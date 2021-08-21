Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,810 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

HYT stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

