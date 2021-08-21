Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.16.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

