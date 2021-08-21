American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $153.37. 2,207,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

