American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $562,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. 478,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

