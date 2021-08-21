American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,524. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

