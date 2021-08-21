American Investment Services Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.69. 555,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

