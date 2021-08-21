American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $99.15. 470,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.