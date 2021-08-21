American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.12.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.09 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

