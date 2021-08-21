American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $47.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.12.

AMH opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

