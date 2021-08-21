American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 3.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $97,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

