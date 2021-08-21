American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Trading Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.14. Approximately 11,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,930,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

