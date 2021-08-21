América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

