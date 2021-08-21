Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $90.30 and last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

