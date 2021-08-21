Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $90.30 and last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.28.
AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.
In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.
About Ameren (NYSE:AEE)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
