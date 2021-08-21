Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

