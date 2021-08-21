Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,474.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
