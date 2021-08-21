Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

