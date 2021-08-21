ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00.

ALXO opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

