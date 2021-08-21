Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.44.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$648.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3,126.00. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.