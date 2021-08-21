Altice USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,088 put options on the company. This is an increase of 504% compared to the average daily volume of 1,504 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Altice USA by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

