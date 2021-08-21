Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

