Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $34.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

