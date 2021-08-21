Allworth Financial LP Sells 31 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Generac by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

GNRC opened at $400.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.