Allworth Financial LP Sells 14,480 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.