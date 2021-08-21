Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VOE stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

