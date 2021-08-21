Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 20,141.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

