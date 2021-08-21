Allworth Financial LP Purchases 482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.