Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,556 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.54% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $29.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18.

