Allworth Financial LP Has $656,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

