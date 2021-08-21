Allworth Financial LP Has $429,000 Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 145.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

FLGE opened at $744.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.95. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $751.16.

