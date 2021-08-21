Allworth Financial LP Has $38.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72.

