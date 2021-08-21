Allworth Financial LP Has $195.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $195,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

