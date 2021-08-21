Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $82.03 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

