Allworth Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 868,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,444,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,759,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

