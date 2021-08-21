Allworth Financial LP Acquires 627 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

