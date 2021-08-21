Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

