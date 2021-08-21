AllianceBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $169.38 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $169.38 million and $4.64 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

