Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 53,050 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

NYSE VAC opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

