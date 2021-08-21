Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

HELE opened at $230.98 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

