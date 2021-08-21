Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.20 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

