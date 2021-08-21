Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.