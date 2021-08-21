Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.41 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

