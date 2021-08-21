Alliance Global Partners Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $12.75

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $15.25 to $12.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,915.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

