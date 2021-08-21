Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

