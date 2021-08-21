Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $155.50 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

